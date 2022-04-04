Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

