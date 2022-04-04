Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,215,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its stake in FOX by 60.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FOX by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 520,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 274.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FOX. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.