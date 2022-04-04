Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $38.97 Million Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,967,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.33% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 96.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

