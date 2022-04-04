Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $43.60 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 397,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

