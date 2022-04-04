Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 265,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,899,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.