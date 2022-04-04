Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $818,663. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

