Almaden Minerals (AAU) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the "Metal mining" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Almaden Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 736 2460 2821 125 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Almaden Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -3.24% -3.03% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,106.40% 3.60% -1.59%

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.13 million -18.00 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.92 billion $2.02 billion -11.67

Almaden Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almaden Minerals peers beat Almaden Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

