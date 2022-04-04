Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 260,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

