Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

