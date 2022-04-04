Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

