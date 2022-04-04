Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Anthem by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Anthem by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $73,485,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $499.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.42. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $505.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

