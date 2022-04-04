Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.