Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,634 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,118,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,735,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,414 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $207,973,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.19 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

