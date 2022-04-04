Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $525.45 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.45 and its 200 day moving average is $604.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

