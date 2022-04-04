Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average is $336.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $273.67 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.19.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

