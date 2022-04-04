Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Realty Income by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

