Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

