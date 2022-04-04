Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

