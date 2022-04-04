Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $91.17 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

