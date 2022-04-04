Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

