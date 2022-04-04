Aluna.Social Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $423,281.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $689,028.49 and $423,281.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aluna.Social has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00108366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

