Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.