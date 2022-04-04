AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.