American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. American Bank has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

