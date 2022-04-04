American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

