American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Trading Down 2.1%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.18 and last traded at $99.41. Approximately 20,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,350,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,415,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

