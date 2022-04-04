American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

