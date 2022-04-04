American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.