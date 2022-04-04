Americana Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.20. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

