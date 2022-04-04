Americana Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.