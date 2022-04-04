Americana Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

