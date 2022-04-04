Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.91 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

