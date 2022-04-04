Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

