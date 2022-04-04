Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.43 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09.
In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,759,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
