Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.43 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,759,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.