Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 12,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,759,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

