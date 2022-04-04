Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

