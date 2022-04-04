Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

