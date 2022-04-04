Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

