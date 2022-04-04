Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 132,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,700. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

