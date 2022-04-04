Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $440.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the highest is $444.83 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

