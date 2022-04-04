Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

