Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

