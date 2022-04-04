Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 735,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,474. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

