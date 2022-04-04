Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

