Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. WEC Energy Group also posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

