Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.18. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

WLDN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 1,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,141. The company has a market cap of $403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $44.57.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

