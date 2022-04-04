Analysts Set 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target at $42.40

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

2seventy bio stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 3,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

