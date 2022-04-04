Analysts Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $9.20

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 25,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,513. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.