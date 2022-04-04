Analysts Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $75.75

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

