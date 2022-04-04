Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) PT at $7.25

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

DSX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,236,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,355. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

